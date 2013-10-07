Halifax abduction attempt suspects bailed

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction in West Yorkshire have been bailed.

The men, aged 27 and 28, were detained in the early hours of Saturday morning after officers stopped a van in Boar Lane, Leeds.

The arrests were made after someone approached two 13-year-old girls in Pellon Lane, Halifax, on Tuesday night and asked them to get into his van.

Both men have been released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.

Officers are also investigating a similar incident where a seven-year-old girl fought off an abduction attempt earlier on Tuesday night in Mixenden.