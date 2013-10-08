Wortley security guard attacked with axe

A masked robber escaped with a "significant amount of cash" after attacking a security guard with an axe outside a supermarket, police say.

The guard was hit as he collected a cashbox from Asda, in Lansdowne Street, Wortley, Leeds, at 10:45 BST on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said the robber demanded the box and struck the guard with the axe when he resisted. The guard received minor injuries.

The man escaped in a waiting black Ford Focus, which was later found abandoned.

Detectives have issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the car, which was later found nearby in Highfield Close, to come forward.