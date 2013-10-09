Immigration raids in Leeds, London, Birmingham, Durham
- 9 October 2013
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
Fourteen people have been arrested by officers investigating conspiracy to breach immigration laws, bribery and money laundering.
Ten people were held in West Yorkshire, two in London, and one each in Birmingham and County Durham during raids on Wednesday.
Home Office officials said six of those arrested were at an unlicensed immigration advisory service in Leeds.
Officers were searching the buildings where people were arrested.