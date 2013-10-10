Castleford Haribo plant to create 286 jobs

Image caption The new Haribo factory will be built in Castleford

Sweets maker Haribo has revealed plans for a £92m factory that will create almost 300 new jobs in West Yorkshire.

The production facility based in Castleford will produce 48,000 tonnes of sweets each year.

Work on the plant, which will employ 286 people, is expected to be completed by April 2015.

Herwig Vennekens, managing director of Haribo UK, said the news marked "exciting times" for the German confectionery manufacturer.

He said: "This investment in a new facility will enhance Haribo's production capabilities and help us to meet the growing demand for our products.

"Our existing factory [in Pontefract] is near capacity and so this new site will allow for progressive expansion, enabling us to continue to extend our offering and to develop new and innovative products."

'Boost for region'

Haribo has received £6.4m from the government's Regional Growth Fund (RGF) to help build the factory.

Business Secretary Vince Cable, who is due to visit the Pontefract site later, has welcomed news of the building project.

He said: "Haribo's investment in Yorkshire, supported by £6.4m from the Regional Growth Fund, is a boost for the region, creating 286 jobs and increasing manufacturing activity."

The RGF is a £3.2bn fund set up by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills to help companies in England create jobs.