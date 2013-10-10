Leeds & West Yorkshire

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after A58 crash

The A58 at Scarcroft, close to where the accident happened
Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Leeds which left a man critically ill and caused problems for rush hour traffic.

A BMW X5 travelling on the A58 Wetherby Road at Scarcroft crashed into a tree before going down an embankment into a field, police said.

A 28-year-old man, who was one of five people in the car, is in a critical condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

Police said a 29-year-old woman had been arrested.

A 23-year-old man, who was also in the car, was seriously injured. Two women, aged 31 and 36, received minor injuries.

The road, a main commuter route between Wetherby and Leeds, was closed from 03:00 BST until 08:30 BST, causing traffic delays.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

