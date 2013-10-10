Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after A58 crash

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Leeds which left a man critically ill and caused problems for rush hour traffic.

A BMW X5 travelling on the A58 Wetherby Road at Scarcroft crashed into a tree before going down an embankment into a field, police said.

A 28-year-old man, who was one of five people in the car, is in a critical condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

Police said a 29-year-old woman had been arrested.

A 23-year-old man, who was also in the car, was seriously injured. Two women, aged 31 and 36, received minor injuries.

The road, a main commuter route between Wetherby and Leeds, was closed from 03:00 BST until 08:30 BST, causing traffic delays.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.