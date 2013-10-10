Unison urges inquiry over Leeds and Partners bullying claim

Image caption Lurene Joseph has been chief executive of Leeds and Partners for 18 months

An independent inquiry should be held into claims of bullying against a company boss, a union has said.

Six former employees at Leeds and Partners, set up to bring investment to the city, have lodged formal grievances against chief executive Lurene Joseph.

Unison said an inquiry should be held to investigate the management and leadership of the company.

Leeds and Partners said it could not comment while an investigation was taking place.

'Serious allegations'

The statement of grievance accuses Ms Joseph, who has been in post since May 2012, of systematic and sustained bullying, victimisation and misuse of power.

Another nine former employees have written supportive statements.

Dean Harper, area organiser for Unison, said: "We would ask now the complaints have been received that the employer looks at commissioning an independent inquiry into the management and leadership of Leeds and Partners because they are of a serious nature these allegations."

Leeds City Council, the company's main funder, confirmed the grievance had been submitted.

A spokesman said the authority took all grievances very seriously and the matter would be dealt with through the proper procedures.