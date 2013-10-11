Final member of Slovakian slave bride trafficking group jailed

Image caption Petra Dzudzova was found guilty of people trafficking for exploitation

The final member of a group who trafficked a woman from Slovakia for a sham marriage has been jailed.

The victim was snatched in Hungary and sold for marriage to a Pakistani man who wanted to halt his deportation from the UK.

Petra Dzudzova, 25, of Clipstone Street, Bradford, helped to bring the woman to England and keep her prisoner.

She was jailed for 21 months at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of trafficking for exploitation.

The court previously heard the Romany victim's account of being handled as a "human slave" read like "something from a 19th century novel by Dickens".

The Crown Prosecution Service said she had been "falsely imprisoned, beaten and raped".

Azam Khan, 34, of Brougham Street, Burnley, who was said to have "bought" the woman and "married" her at a local mosque in a bid to halt his deportation, was jailed for 12 years.

Five other people involved in the crime received sentences ranging from suspended jail terms to nine years in prison.