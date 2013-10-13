Bradley Wiggins joins Lewis Barry memorial ride

Image caption Sir Bradley Wiggins (right) appeared at the charity ride based on Lewis Barry's favourite training route

Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins made a special appearance at a memorial ride for a promising cyclist who died at the age of 15.

Lewis Barry, who was known as Spadger, was a talented rider from Garforth in West Yorkshire who died of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome in June 2010.

Earlier 910 cyclists took part in a 48-mile circular route based on his favourite training circuit.

Sir Bradley flew in after diverting his helicopter en route to Wigan.

Lewis's father, Mark Barry, said: "My wife and I have some pretty dark days but these are the ones that help us through when we are feeling our worst."

Mr Barry said Sir Bradley spent an hour talking to people at the event and presented him with the Crédit Lyonnais Lion he was given on winning the 2012 Tour de France.

Great Britain prospect

The ride, which marks Lewis's memory and raises funds for two charities, went through West and North Yorkshire.

Mr Barry said one of the aims of the ride was to help raise awareness of Lewis's medical condition and to promote research.

Lewis was a pupil at what was Garforth Community College and had been cycling seriously since he was 11 years old.

The teenager had been expected one day to ride for Great Britain.

Lewis came from a cycling family; his father took part in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and his mother Carol is a former national cycling champion.

The ride passed began at Lotherton Hall through Church Fenton, Selby, Cawood, Thorner, Scoles and Aberford before returning to Lotherton Hall.