Boy, 10, arrested over Leeds death of man, 79

A 10-year-old boy has been arrested over the death of a 79-year-old man who suffered a head injury in Leeds, police have said.

The man, named locally as Victor Hepworth, was found lying in the street in Back Hill Top Avenue, Harehills, on Sunday evening and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem examination has revealed the head injury was not the cause of death, West Yorkshire Police said.

The boy has been released on bail.

It is understood the dead man lived in the street where the incident happened. He is yet to be formally identified, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said "further medical examination" was taking place to establish the cause of death.

'Shocked'

Liaqat Ali, manager of the Abubakar supermarket on nearby Roundhay Road, said the victim was a regular customer and he had seen him on Sunday.

He said: "The old gentleman used to come to the shop all the time, God rest his soul.

"I saw the old man walking around yesterday afternoon, but I didn't speak to him. He was quite well known in the area.

"Everyone's surprised that this has happened. I'm shocked they've arrested a little kid."

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the police.