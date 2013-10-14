Leeds & West Yorkshire

Bradford man burnt in 'acid attack' by masked men

A man suffered burns from an "acid-like substance" during a break-in at his home, police have said.

A group of three masked men broke into a house on Rayleigh Street, Bradford, and assaulted the 50-year-old in an upstairs bedroom in the early hours.

West Yorkshire Police said it was being treated as a targeted attack and have urged any witnesses to come forward.

The man is said to be in a "serious but stable condition" with serious leg injuries and burns to his body.

Det Ch Insp Nick Wallen said: "This is a particularly serious incident in which a man has been assaulted and suffered burns after being attacked with a dangerous chemical.

"We do believe this was very much a targeted incident and not a random attack.

"I am appealing to anyone who has any information to contact us as it is important we arrest those responsible as quickly as possible."

