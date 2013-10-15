Bradford man arrested over 'acid attack' by masked men

A man is being questioned on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man who was attacked with an "acid-like substance" in his bedroom.

Police said the 50-year-old victim was also shot in the leg when a group of masked men broke into his house on Rayleigh Street, Bradford, on Monday.

He is said to be in an "extremely serious condition" in hospital.

A 23-year-old Bradford man was arrested on Monday evening and is being held in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Nick Wallen said he believed the attack, which happened just after 02:00 BST on Monday, was targeted.

"We continue to appeal for information and are actively searching for other suspects and I would encourage anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact us in confidence," he said.