Man arrested over attempted child abductions in West Yorkshire
- 16 October 2013
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abductions of three girls in West Yorkshire.
Officers are investigating the attempted abductions of two 13-year-old girls in Halifax and a seven-year-old girl in Mixenden last week.
The arrest was made on Tuesday following reports of a man acting suspiciously outside a school in the Calderdale area.
The man remains in police custody.