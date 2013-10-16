Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man arrested over attempted child abductions in West Yorkshire

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abductions of three girls in West Yorkshire.

Officers are investigating the attempted abductions of two 13-year-old girls in Halifax and a seven-year-old girl in Mixenden last week.

The arrest was made on Tuesday following reports of a man acting suspiciously outside a school in the Calderdale area.

The man remains in police custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites