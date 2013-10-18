Hamzah Khan death: Starved boy's body freed for burial

Image caption Hamzah Kahn's mummified body was found in a house in Bradford in 2011

The body of a four-year-old boy who was starved to death by his mother has been released for burial, nearly four years after he died.

Hamzah Khan's mummified corpse was found in Bradford in 2011, almost two years after his death in December 2009.

His body was released by a coroner who told his father Aftab Khan he could now "lay his son to rest".

Amanda Hutton, 43, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and jailed for 15 years earlier this month.

During a 10-minute hearing, Coroner Professor Paul Marks told the inquest "all the relevant facts had already been ventilated via [Hutton's] court case".

He then heard a summary of events from Det Insp Ian Lawrie, of West Yorkshire Police, and reviewed the evidence of medical experts before releasing the body.

Turning to Mr Khan he said: "You will now be able to lay your son to rest."

Alcoholic mother-of-eight Hutton also pleaded guilty to the neglect of Hamzah's five siblings, who also lived at the house and were aged between five and 13, and preventing the burial of Hamzah's body.

Hutton's eldest son, Tariq Khan, 24, also admitted preventing Hamzah's burial and received a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.