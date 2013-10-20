Work starts on £4.5m Bradford student accommodation

From the section

Image caption Appleton Point is named after Nobel Prize winner Edward Appleton who was born in Bradford

Building work has started on a new £4.5m accommodation complex for students in Bradford.

Appleton Point, on Salem Street, is named after the Nobel Prize winning physicist Edward Appleton, who was born Bradford in 1892.

Work on the site, which will include 160 bedrooms, a gym and a cinema, is due to be completed in August 2014.

Students from both Bradford University and Bradford College are expected to use the accommodation, developers said.

The two institutions have about 37,000 students in total.