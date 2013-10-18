Ex-JJB Sports boss Sir David Jones denies fraud charges

Image caption Sir David Jones denied the charges at Leeds Crown Court

Retail mogul Sir David Jones has denied three counts of fraud during an appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

The 70-year-old ex-boss of JJB Sports, who had success at Next in the 1990s, denied two counts of making a misleading statement, contrary to the Financial Services and Markets Act.

He also denied one count of using a false instrument, contrary to the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act.

Sir David Jones, of Ilkley, West Yorkshire, will stand trial next year.

The charges refer to the period between July and October 2009 when he was executive chairman of JJB Sports.

He said not guilty to each of the three charges when they were read out by the clerk.

The trial is expected to take up to five weeks, with extra time allowed as the former retail expert has Parkinson's disease.