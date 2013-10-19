Bradford 'acid attack' victim Barry Selby dies

A man who was attacked with an "acid-like substance" in his bedroom in Bradford has died, police have said.

Barry Selby, 50, was also shot in the leg when a group of masked men broke into his house on Rayleigh Street on Monday.

Lee Calvert, 23, from Bradford, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear before Bradford Crown Court on 1 November.

Three other men arrested in connection with the incident remain on bail.