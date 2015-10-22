Two charged over Leeds children's cancer ward thefts

Two people have been charged in connection with the theft of electronic equipment from a children's cancer ward in Leeds General Infirmary.

Matthew Ingham, 37, has been charged with five counts of theft and Kim Ager, 34, has been charged with with receiving stolen goods.

The charges relate to the theft of laptops and other items in July.

Mr Ingham and Ms Ager, both from Keighley, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court next month.