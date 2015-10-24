Leeds gallery artwork available for hire in homes

Image copyright Leeds Museums and Galleries Image caption The collection in Leeds is of national importance

Classical paintings can be hired and displayed in people's homes as part of a Leeds Art Gallery lending scheme.

The gallery is one of few nationally to run the Picture Library Programme, which started in 1961 and has grown to more than 600 available works.

Artwork by Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth are available to borrow.

The gallery's Theodore Wilkins said they wanted to make borrowing original artwork for the home as normal as borrowing books from the library.

People in Yorkshire can borrow a painting for a minimum of three months by joining the lending scheme, which costs £4 a month.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Selection days are taking place over the weekend where people can pick their favourite artwork

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Works from the Leeds collection are also shown around the world

Selection days are taking place over the weekend where people can pick their favourite artwork.

Works available to borrow include oils, watercolours, drawings, photographs and a variety of prints.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake, said: "Alongside the huge success of this event, it's really important to us that the people of Leeds also have a sense of ownership over the art in their city and the Picture Library is the perfect way to do that."

In 1997 the collection in the gallery was designated by the government as of national importance.

Works from the Leeds collection are also shown around the world.

In the past couple of years works by Frank Brangwyn have been shown in Japan, Frances Bacon in Rome and Henry Moore in Canada.