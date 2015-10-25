Charity rugby game for Danny Jones' family

Image caption Keighley's Danny Jones died after collapsing in a game against London Skolars

A charity rugby league match has been played in aid of the family of Keighley Cougars and Wales player Danny Jones.

Jones, 29, collapsed and died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match against London Skolars in May.

Keighley Cougars played Wales at Cougar Park, losing 36-20.

Money raised from the fixture will go to the DannyJones29 fund which was set up to support his 10-month old twins Bobby and Phoebe.