Charity rugby game for Danny Jones' family
- 25 October 2015
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A charity rugby league match has been played in aid of the family of Keighley Cougars and Wales player Danny Jones.
Jones, 29, collapsed and died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match against London Skolars in May.
Keighley Cougars played Wales at Cougar Park, losing 36-20.
Money raised from the fixture will go to the DannyJones29 fund which was set up to support his 10-month old twins Bobby and Phoebe.