High Court rejects challenge over Butterley Reservoir spillway

Image caption A campaign group opposing Yorkshire Water's plans raised money towards Colin Anderson's legal costs

A judge has rejected a legal challenge from a campaigner fighting Yorkshire Water's plans to cover an historic Victorian waterway with concrete.

Butterley Reservoir's stone spillway, near Marsden, was built in the 1900s to cope with overflows during periods of heavy rain.

Yorkshire Water was given permission to rebuild it after a public inquiry by the government's planning inspectorate.

Colin Anderson then challenged the decision in the High Court in Leeds.

He claimed the planning inspector acted unlawfully and claimed he had excluded from the planning inquiry his alternative plans to upgrade the Grade II listed spillway.

But in his decision, Judge John Behrens said: "I am not satisfied that the procedure adopted by the Inspector was unfair to Mr Anderson.

"I am satisfied that he had a reasonable opportunity to present his case and that he did."

He added: "She [the inspector] had to balance the need to virtually eliminate the risk of failure of the dam against the damage to the heritage asset."

'Best solution'

Mr Anderson said the judgement was "extremely disappointing."

"I still believe a solution can be found and I am looking at other options," he said.

"I'm talking to my legal team and looking at the possibility of making an appeal against the judgement at the Court of Appeal."

Mr Anderson's estimated £12,000 legal costs were paid for through an online appeal set up by a group opposing the plans.

Yorkshire Water said it welcomed the High Court's decision.

In a statement, the firm said "We're now able to proceed with this essential safety work.

"Since 2012, we've been sure that we've had the best solution, which retains as many aspects of local heritage as possible whilst continuing to ensure the safety of thousands of people downstream of the reservoir."