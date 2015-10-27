Bruce Gapper missing man case: Plea to trace housemates

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bruce Gapper was last seen outside his home in Dewsbury 16 years ago

Detectives want to trace two former housemates of a man whose disappearance 16 years ago is being treated as murder.

Bruce Gapper, from Dewsbury, was reported missing on 16 March 1999.

In March, West Yorkshire Police said they were treating his disappearance as suspicious and appealed for information.

They now want to speak to a woman and a man called Fraser who lived with Mr Gapper at separate times in 1998.

Mr Gapper, 40, was last seen outside his home in Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor, on 14 March.

He had visited the Frontier nightclub in Batley on the weekend he was last seen.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Det Ch Insp Mark McManus said Mr Gapper was a "creature of habit"

His car was found by a member of the public on the Monday morning near the Castle Hill Monument in Huddersfield.

Police said the woman was aged in her mid 30s in the late 90s and was described as being tall, of a slim build, with dark, wavy, shoulder-length hair and was well spoken.

The man is believed to have lived with Mr Gapper for a few months in 1998 and was described at the time as being in his early 20s with dark brown hair.

He used to wear a full-length leather coat or a blue RAF style overcoat.

He would on occasions go to the Frontier nightclub in Batley and it is thought he may have worked in the Manchester area.

Det Ch Insp Mark McManus said Mr Gapper was a "creature of habit" and his social life centred on the Frontier nightclub where he went every Saturday night.

"He was well known among the community who regularly attended the venue and had associates there who lived in the Kirklees and Wakefield areas.

"We believe it is among this community that answers may be held about what happened to him 16 years ago."