Junior doctors in Leeds protest over contract changes

Image caption The protesting doctors gathered in Victoria Square in the centre of Leeds

Thousands of junior doctors and their supporters gathered in Leeds to protest over plans to change the terms of their contracts.

The government said the changes, due to start in August 2016, were to create a seven-day NHS and will improve safety.

Organisers of the protest, held at Victoria Square, said the "unfair" move would be "unsafe for patients".

Critics say it could mean high pay cuts with "normal hours" re-classed as being from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

Extra payments for working unsociable hours will only be given outside of these times, rather than the current arrangements of 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.

Image caption Other similar protests have already been held across the country

Organiser Phil Atkinson, an anaesthetist from Leeds, said: "We genuinely believe that this contract will be unsafe for patients, unfair on junior doctors and threaten the future of the NHS.

"There was originally going to be a roadshow by NHS employers to explain the contract and to get our feedback, however it was all cancelled.

"So instead, we are at this event to publicise why we feel this contract is so bad for our patients."

He added the NHS's "most acute specialties" which provide 24-7 care would be "financially penalised" under the contracts.

Nationwide protests

Arka Das, a medical registrar, said: "One of the best things about Britain is a free national health service, something I'm proud to be part of.

"If it's really going to affect how much time I'm able to spend with my family and friends then I do need to think, for the first time, about where else I'm going to have to work."

Image caption Organisers expected over 2,000 people to attend the protest in Leeds

Protests have already been staged in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle and Bristol.

Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, disagreed the changes would put patients at risk.

She said: "We realise that they're incredibly tired and work incredibly hard, so we are going to reduce the hours they are going to work and increase their basic pay - meaning we're increasing the overall pension contributions as well.

"When people are overworked they make mistakes, so I think that it's the right thing to reduce the hours to protect them and to protect patients."