Cherie Blair's stepmother Stephanie Booth admits dumping bin

Cherie Blair's stepmother has admitted taking and dumping her neighbour's £10 bin at a local tip in a row.

Stephanie Booth, who is the mayor of Todmorden in West Yorkshire, has been disputing land boundaries with her neighbour David Morgan for four years.

She was caught on his CCTV loading the sand bin into her car.

At Leeds Magistrates' Court, Mrs Booth, 60, of Robinwood Terrace, Todmorden, was given an absolute discharge by District Judge David Kitson.

Her position as a councillor or mayor is not affected and there was no order to pay the £620 prosecution costs.

Mr Morgan told the court: "We saw Mrs Booth driving up in her car and lifting the tub into the back of hers and taking it away."

He said she started to move his bins after having an extension built in the outhouse they both shared.

'Campaign of bullying'

Mrs Booth's outlet pipe from the extension overhung Mr Morgan's property where his blue sand bin was positioned there, the court heard.

Mr Morgan had refused to move the bin because he claimed it was on his property.

Through her solicitor Malcolm Nowell, Mrs Booth, who paid her own legal costs, said the bin prevented her from using the tap and could damage her pipe.

He said: "She felt she had no other option than to deal with the matter in that way."

Mr Morgan denied he had carried out "a campaign of bullying".

The court heard previous grievances between the neighbours included blocking each other in with cars, and Mr Morgan knocking down a stone wall on Mrs Booth's property.

The mayor initially denied the offence last December, but pleaded guilty during the hearing.

Mrs Booth is the fourth wife and carer of former Prime Minster Tony Blair's father-in-law Tony Booth. The 84-year-old actor has dementia and chronic heart failure.