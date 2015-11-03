Burberry to open manufacturing site in Leeds city centre

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Leeds manufacturing and weaving facility will produce Burberry's trench coats

Global fashion brand Burberry has announced plans for a new manufacturing site in Leeds, creating more than 200 jobs.

The company aims to open a £50m weaving facility in the city by 2019 to produce trench coats.

Two existing centres in Castleford and Keighley will close under the plans, with 770 staff expected to relocate to the new site.

Under the plans, the Grade I listed Temple Works building will be restored.

Work on the city centre site in South Bank, Holbeck is due to begin next year.

Image copyright Google Image caption Temple Works, a Grade I listed building which was previously a flax mill, will be restored under the plans

Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative and chief executive officer, said: "Burberry is a proudly British brand and we are so excited that our plan for a new site in Leeds, means that we will continue to produce our most iconic product".

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "We welcome this significant investment in Leeds and are proud that Yorkshire will continue to be the manufacturing home of this great British business, bringing jobs, training and regeneration to the area."