Burberry's new factory plan 'bitter-sweet news' union says

Image caption Burberry is one of the largest employers in Castleford, GMB says

Plans by luxury retailer Burberry to relocate hundreds of jobs from Castleford to Leeds have been described as "bitter-sweet news" by a union.

The company intends to open a £50m facility producing trench coats in Leeds, creating more than 200 jobs.

But two existing centres in Castleford and Keighley will close with 770 staff offered help to relocate nearly 20 miles to the new site.

GMB said it welcomed the move but would work to "safeguard and create jobs".

Its Yorkshire Regional Secretary Tim Roache, who represents Burberry workers, said: "This is bitter-sweet news.

"However this will be a major blow to the town of Castleford and surrounding areas as Burberry has been the largest employer linked with the town for over 100 years."

He added: "Between 700 and 750 workers are employed at the Castleford site. They will be offered relocation to Leeds."

Image copyright Google Image caption Temple Works, a Grade I listed building which was previously a flax mill, will be restored under the plans

The union said it had concerns over the "transition of jobs and the relocation to the new Leeds site" and would be meeting with Burberry "over the next few days" to address them.

Leader of Wakefield Council Peter Box said the authority was "disappointed" by the move but was "pleased to see that the 700 existing jobs in the district will be safeguarded".

Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative and chief executive officer, has said the new site would allow the company to continue producing its trench coats in Yorkshire "for many years to come".

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said they welcomed such "significant investment in Leeds".

Under the company's plans, the Grade I listed Temple Works building in Leeds will be restored, with work on the city centre site in South Bank, Holbeck, due to begin next year.

It expects to open the new manufacturing site by 2019.

Burberry said it would also work with local communities to facilitate "the regeneration of the existing sites in Castleford and Cross Hills".