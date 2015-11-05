'Tutankhamun' pottery haul found in Leeds bungalow sells for £1m

Image copyright BNPS Image caption A collection of 21 pots by Hans Coper was found at the Leeds home of Alan and Pat Firth

A pottery collection built up by a couple in their Leeds bungalow has sold for nearly £1m.

Relatives of the late Alan and Pat Firth were totally unaware of the pottery haul inside - worth 10 times the value of the property at auction.

An expert compared entering their one-bedroom bungalow to "peering into Tutankhamun's tomb for the first time."

There were over 300 pieces of private collection ceramics - some found among dirty spanners and cans of oil.

Ceramics expert Jason Wood, from Adam Partridge auctioneers, called it one of the best collections of its type to come on the market for years.

Image copyright BNPS Image caption One expert said it felt like entering a "tomb of precious stuff"

Mr Wood was asked to view the pieces when the couple's family wished to clear the home in Temple Newsam after Mr Firth died in April. Mrs Firth died in 2012.

The pottery collection was so highly valued within the art world that the Firths often loaned out their pieces to national galleries.

Their 21 works by famous potter Hans Coper was better than the Victoria and Albert Museum's own collection, said Mr Wood.

The pieces were stacked up high near the ceiling and Mr Wood said it felt like entering a "tomb of precious stuff".

He said: "At first the garage looked like there was nothing of value, but in amongst spanners and oil cans there was contemporary art wrapped in newspaper and stuffed away in drawers.

"It was an incredibly impressive collection in a completely domestic setting."

Image copyright BNPS Image caption Alan and Pat Firth collected ceramics from artists for more than 40 years

Mr Wood said the Firths spent all their spare money building up a collection of studio ceramics, as well as rare pots, silver, jewellery, glass, textiles and furniture.

He added: "The family were overwhelmed. They were totally ignorant of the collection. They thought the value was in the property."

It took three days to clear all the valuables and more than five months to fully record them all.

Image copyright BNPS Image caption Archive: The Firth's kept detailed logs of their purchases.

Mr Wood said an intricate archive which Mr Firth kept of their purchases was an "incredibly valuable godsend."

Their records revealed they spent £27,000 on the ceramic collection over 40 years, buying mostly from artists directly.

"It was a joy to read," he said. "It was full of anecdotes about how it felt when they bought each piece."

A ten-hour auction attracted a full room and international attention with hundreds also bidding online and over the phone.

The value of the total collection was £990,679.

The diary of the Firth's pieces has been donated by the family and will be available to the public to view at the Centre of Ceramic Art at York Art Gallery.