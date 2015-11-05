Murder arrest over 1995 death of postman Andrew Batten

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Andrew Batten had gone out after finishing work and was still in his Royal Mail uniform when he was attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a postman who died 20 years ago after being punched in the head while waiting for a taxi.

Andrew Batten, 42, died in hospital after he was attacked at a taxi rank in Vicar Lane, Leeds, on 13 October 1995.

West Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man was in custody.

It comes after the force made a fresh appeal for information about the death last month.

Mr Batten, who lived in Beeston, had gone out after finishing work and was still wearing his Royal Mail uniform.

He was found on the pavement by an ambulance crew after an anonymous call and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a fractured skull. He died two days later.

He was believed to have been punched by a man, who was with a woman, in the taxi queue at the rear of the Victoria Quarter.