Man in court over death of postman Andrew Batten in 1995

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a postman who died 20 years ago after being punched in the head.

Anthony John McDonnell, 45, of Whitebridge Avenue, Leeds was bailed and is to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 20 November.

Andrew Batten, 42, died in hospital after he was attacked at a taxi rank in Vicar Lane, Leeds, on 13 October 1995.

Detectives had launched a fresh appeal last month.

Mr Batten, who lived in Beeston, had gone out after finishing work and was still wearing his Royal Mail uniform.

He was found on the pavement by an ambulance crew after an anonymous call and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a fractured skull. He died two days later.