Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Leeds city centre.

Several roads have been closed near Hill's Furnishing Stores at the junction of Kirkgate and New York Street.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire at 16:30 GMT. About 30 firefighters were dealing with the blaze at its height.

There are no reports of injuries, but hundreds of onlookers had to be moved away by emergency services.

