Leeds Hill's Furnishing Stores fire inquiry starts

The blaze in Leeds city centre Image copyright Shyar Khalaf
Image caption The fire led to the closure of several roads in the surrounding area

An investigation has started into a large fire at a furnishing store in Leeds city centre.

About 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Hill's Furnishing Stores on the junction of Kirkgate and New York Street overnight.

Several roads were closed after West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 16:30 GMT.

There were no reports of injuries, but hundreds of onlookers had to be moved away by emergency services.

An adjacent amusement arcade had to be evacuated "for safety reasons", the fire service said.

