Koco Bongo licence revoked in Wakefield cannabis raid

A nightclub has lost its licence after police found cannabis plants with a street value of £40,000 during a raid.

Koco Bongo, in Wakefield, was targeted by West Yorkshire Police on 25 March who found 42 "well-established" plants growing on the top floor.

Wakefield Council's licensing committee chose to revoke the licence after an application from force.

The police also found an amount of cannabis that had been cropped and was drying out in the premises.

The smell of cannabis around the premises in Westgate had been brought to the attention of the police, according to council documents.

The venue's licence was suspended on 29 March until the hearing took place.

In its application, the force said "the production of cannabis is not conducive with the running of a licensed premises and in no way promotes any of the four main licensing objectives, in particular the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety".

Two men were arrested after the find.

A 23 year-old-man has been released without charge and a 48-year-old man has been released as inquiries continue.