Asad Khan death: Family back Bradford anti-bullying film

Image caption Asad Khan's family said they did not want other children to suffer what he did

The family of an 11-year-old boy found hanged in his bedroom have backed a new film to help tackle bullying.

Asad Khan, from Bradford, died September last year. His family believe he had been bullied.

Pupils from All Saints Primary School have been working with Bradford University students to produce a documentary on bullying awareness.

Asad's cousin, Farha Naz, said: "We don't want other children to suffer what he had to suffer."

She said there was "a lesson to be learnt from his tragic death" and made an appeal to bullies.

"I don't know what Asad went through, but please don't do it to any other young child.

"We had no idea he was suffering from bullying because at home he was just [his usual self] running around, playing and being very talkative... if we had a slight idea that he was, things would've been different."

Image caption Farah Naz said a lesson had to be learnt from her cousin's death

Project Coordinator Sabeen Raja said the film was a good tribute to the 11-year-old.

"I think it's a good way for the children to see the impact that bullying may have and I think it's a good way to remember him, to know that he didn't leave in a way without something being done about it."

Hundreds of people attended his funeral last year and his death affected the local community with more than 200 people gathering at a centre in Girlington in October to offer support and discuss the issue of bullying.

Asad was found unresponsive at his home on Tile Street, off Whetley Lane, on 28 September, by his mother. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.