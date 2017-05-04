Fourteen in court over Leeds Halloween bikers' 'ride-out'

Image copyright @PeopleofLeeds Image caption Witnesses described the scene as "utter chaos"

Fourteen people have appeared in court after a bikers' Halloween "ride-out" that caused traffic chaos in Leeds.

About 50 bikers rode through the streets on 31 October, bringing a major route through the city to a standstill and going into pedestrian areas.

Thirteen men and one woman, from Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates charged with causing a public nuisance.

All the defendants were bailed to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 1 June.

One of the men is also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, and another with perverting the course of justice.

The police investigation came after motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before they were ridden together through the city.

The defendants:

Omar Ahmed, 24, of Stonegate View, Meanwood

David Armitage, 26, of Brookfield Road, Headingley

Jamie Ayres, 26, of Lupton Avenue, Burmantofts

Hernani Banza, 27, of Shafton View, Holbeck

Ashley Benson, 25, of Whingate Road, Armley

Michael Clough, 27, of Torre View, Burmantofts

Ben Colley, 26, of Butterbowl Road, Farnley

Dean Fawcett, 28, of Intake View, Middleton

Nicholas Flaherty, 29, of Prospect Street, Farsley

Joshua Hawley, 22, of Mead Grove, Colton

Dylan Lockwood, 23, of Torre Grove, Burmantofts

Adam Nicholson, 26, of Henley Terrace, Bramley

Anton Rojas, 26, of Skelton Avenue, Burmantofts

Rachel Taylor, 29, of Nowell Lane, Harehills

Ben Colley has also been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance

Nicholas Flaherty has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.