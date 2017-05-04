Burberry to relocate 300 jobs from London to Leeds

Image copyright PA Image caption Burberry will open a new business services centre in Leeds in October

Fashion retailer Burberry has announced plans to relocate 300 jobs from its London offices to West Yorkshire as part of cost-saving measures.

The luxury brand said it plans to open a new business services centre in Leeds in October in a bid to save £100m.

Staff in London will be offered the chance to relocate or face redundancy.

Plans announced in 2015 for a £50m manufacturing and weaving facility in Leeds, however, remain on hold.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Burberry, best known for its trench coats and distinctive checks, described the relocation as an "important move".

The Leeds office will bring together teams from finance, HR and procurement, as well as some customer service and IT roles.

Chief finance officer Julie Brown has said the group was still committed to Yorkshire, but was "taking a moment to think through" its plans for a new facility in Leeds South Bank.

In April, shares in Burberry fell by 6%.