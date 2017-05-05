Man dies in Halifax flat fire

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the flat early on Friday morning

A man has died in a fire at a flat in West Yorkshire.

Fire crews and police were called to the property in Savile Road, Halifax, at 05:37 BST and the body of a man in his 50s was found inside.

West Yorkshire Police said he had not yet been identified.

Det Insp Craig Lord said: "Inquiries are ongoing today with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this fire which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life."