Man dies in Halifax flat fire
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has died in a fire at a flat in West Yorkshire.
Fire crews and police were called to the property in Savile Road, Halifax, at 05:37 BST and the body of a man in his 50s was found inside.
West Yorkshire Police said he had not yet been identified.
Det Insp Craig Lord said: "Inquiries are ongoing today with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this fire which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life."