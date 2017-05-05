Boy, 12, charged for 'spitting at police officer'
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a police officer was racially abused and then spat at in the face.
The boy was arrested following the incident on Drake Street in Bradford on 3 May.
He has been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence and with assaulting a police officer.
He is due to appear before a youth court on 12 June, West Yorkshire Police said.
Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire