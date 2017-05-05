Leeds & West Yorkshire

Boy, 12, charged for 'spitting at police officer'

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a police officer was racially abused and then spat at in the face.

The boy was arrested following the incident on Drake Street in Bradford on 3 May.

He has been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence and with assaulting a police officer.

He is due to appear before a youth court on 12 June, West Yorkshire Police said.

