Alleged Neo-Nazi Wayne Bell in court for race hate crimes

An alleged neo-Nazi has appeared in court accused of encouraging race hate.

Wayne Bell, from Castleford, West Yorkshire, is alleged to have used Twitter and Russian social media site VK to post racially abusive and neo-Nazi material.

The 36-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier on two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

He was also charged with three counts of possessing multiple items in order to destroy or damage property.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March and December 2016.

Mr Bell is accused of owning spray-paint, stencils, and stickers in order to apply right-wing slogans to other people's property.

He was granted conditional bail ahead of a plea hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 6 June.