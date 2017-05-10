David Ward to stand as independent for Bradford East

Image caption David Ward was suspended from the Lib Dems in April

A general election candidate suspended from the Liberal Democrats due to accusations of anti-Semitism will stand as an independent.

Former MP David Ward caused controversy in 2013 when he accused "the Jews" of atrocities against Palestinians.

He planned to stand for the Lib Dems in Bradford East - the seat he lost in 2015 - but was suspended in April, with party leader Tim Farron saying he was unfit to represent the party.

Mr Ward has denied being anti-Semitic.

In 2013, Mr Ward posted a tweet calling Israel an "apartheid state" and saying that "Zionists" were "losing the battle".

He refused to apologise at the time and had the party whip withdrawn.

Later, in 2014, he was forced to apologise after suggesting he might be ready to fire rockets from Gaza into Israel.

He also tweeted following the Westminster terror attack in March that "all terrorist attacks in UK stem from our foreign policy".

Speaking to the BBC after his suspension, Mr Ward said: "I am a liberal through and through. How on earth could I be racist or be anti-Semitic?

"I would defy anybody to find one single derogatory comment I've made against a Jew which was not related to something being done in Israel."

Mr Ward was elected MP for Bradford East in 2010, but lost his seat in 2015 to Labour.

An independent panel is due to carry out an investigation into his comments after the 8 June general election.