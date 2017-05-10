Ilkley Moor fire: Crews tackle blaze

Image copyright Ilkley Chat Image caption About 50 members of the public reported the blaze

Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze on moorland in West Yorkshire.

Crews were called to Ilkley Moor, near Bradford, shortly after 18:30 BST to tackle the fire which could be "seen for some distance", West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

By 21:00 BST, the blaze had been contained to an area of about 100m by 200m (330ft by 650ft), crew manager Gary Overend said, with officers using beaters to extinguish the flames.

The cause has not yet been determined.