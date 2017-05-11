Hemsworth deaths: Two guilty of encouraging dangerous driving

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Alexandra Binns, Terrie Kirby, Brandon Brown and Ryan Beal died following the collision

Two men have been convicted of encouraging dangerous driving after four young people on a quad bike died in a high-speed crash.

Ryan Beal, 20, Brandon Brown, 20, Alexandra Binns, 18, and Terrie Kirby, 16, were killed when the vehicle was hit by a Nissan 350Z moving at 140mph.

The Nissan was racing on the Hemsworth bypass, West Yorkshire, in 2015.

Nathan Jackson, 21, and Stephen Hebden, 23, both from Barnsley, were convicted at Leeds Crown Court.

The racing scenes that led to the deaths were likened to the film The Fast And The Furious during the trial.

A jury was told how the four who died were out celebrating Miss Kirby's birthday when the quad bike collided with the Nissan travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the Nissan, Daniel Raynor, and his front-seat passenger, Matthew Todd, previously admitted charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

During the trial, prosecutor Kama Melly QC said the Nissan was one of a number of vehicles taking part in a high-speed race when the crash happened on 27 September.

Two groups of people had travelled from Wakefield and Barnsley to use the stretch of road for racing as spectators watched from the sides of the road and a railway bridge, the jury heard.

Analysis of the Nissan's sat-nav showed it was doing 140mph at the time of the impact with the quad bike and had reached 144mph on previous runs along the single carriageway road.

George Tomlinson, 25, of Hall Croft, Netherton, Wakefield, Lee Fisher, 29, of Pond Street, Barnsley, and Bradley Lockwood, 22, of Rotherham Road, Barnsley, were cleared of encouraging dangerous driving.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said Jackson, of Higham Common, and Hebden, of Dodworth Road, will be sentenced in the next few weeks along with Raynor and Todd.