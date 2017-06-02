Huddersfield and Sheffield terror arrests after armed raids

Image caption Armed police carried out a raid at an apartment block in Kelham Island, Sheffield

A third man has been arrested following raids in Yorkshire by counter-terrorism officers.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, were held in Huddersfield and Sheffield on Thursday on suspicion of terror offences.

A third man, aged 23 from Sheffield, has since been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said the "operation was based on recently received intelligence" and the arrests were not linked to the recent Manchester Arena attack.

The BBC understands the arrests are Islamist-related.

The raids took place at the Daisy Spring Works apartment block in Kelham Island, Sheffield and in Rudding Street in Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Nick Meeks, who lives on the same floor as the flat in Sheffield which was raided, said he heard an "almighty explosion".

"I stuck my head out of the door and there were fully-armed police pointing guns down the hallway towards me screaming and shouting at me to get back in the flat," he said.

A resident in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, who did not wish to be named, said at one point his "house shook".

He said: "I heard a loud bang that sounded like a really big explosion, I thought it was a bomb.

"I ran outside and saw about 30 police and armed officers. People on the street have been kept inside their houses."

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said the explosions in both locations were caused by police accessing properties.

Police added that searches at both properties had been concluded.