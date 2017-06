Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption David Butterfield was found with a stab wound to the chest at a house on Shirley Terrace

A woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of a man who she stabbed at a house in West Yorkshire.

David Butterfield, 43, was found with a stab wound to the chest at the property in Gomersal, near Cleckheaton, on 13 January.

Michelle Spencer, 48, of Shirley Terrace, Gomersal, pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of her trial at Leeds Crown Court.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

More stories from across Yorkshire