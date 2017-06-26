Man arrested after 'suspicious' chemicals found in Wakefield

Image copyright David Sykes Image caption Roads were closed and homes were evacuated after chemicals were found at a property in Wakefield

A man has been arrested after "suspicious" chemicals were found during a police raid in West Yorkshire.

Bomb disposal experts were called to Westgate End in Wakefield city centre on Sunday evening forcing road closures and nearby homes to be evacuated.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) said it was an isolated case. It is still examining the "potentially suspicious material".

A 41-year-old man, from Leeds, is in custody on suspicion of drugs offences.

The road closures have been lifted but a cordon remains in place while searches continue.