Princess Anne opens £28m hospital wing in Bradford

Image copyright Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Princess Anne unveiled a plaque commemorating the wing's official opening

A multi-million pound new hospital wing has been officially opened by Princess Anne.

The wing at Bradford Royal Infirmary has two children's wards, a 16-bed intensive care unit and dementia wards.

The Princess Royal met with patients and staff as she toured the building.

The £28m wing is part of a £75m investment by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to improve patient care.

Image copyright Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption The Princess Royal met with patients, staff and visitors whilst touring the new wing

Consultant paediatrician and deputy medical director, Dr Simon Frazer, said: "It was an honour to welcome The Princess Royal to our new children's wards and to meet our patients and staff so she could see for herself our impressive facilities.

"The wards have been designed to meet our patients' needs and have enabled children's inpatient services to be brought together, providing greater access to the latest technology for treatment."

The new wing provides 104 beds spread across the two elderly and two children's wards. It also has improved facilities for the family and carers of patients.