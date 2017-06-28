Murder arrest after body found in Huddersfield house

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers discovered the body at an address in Royds Avenue, Huddersfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 79-year-old male was found at a property in Huddersfield.

The body was discovered by police at an address in Royds Avenue, in the Paddock area, at about 06:30 BST.

West Yorkshire Police said a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force has not named the deceased. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.