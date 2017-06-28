Murder arrest after body found in Huddersfield house
- 28 June 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 79-year-old male was found at a property in Huddersfield.
The body was discovered by police at an address in Royds Avenue, in the Paddock area, at about 06:30 BST.
West Yorkshire Police said a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force has not named the deceased. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.