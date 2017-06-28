Leeds & West Yorkshire

Murder arrest after body found in Huddersfield house

Royds Avenue, Paddock, Huddersfield Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers discovered the body at an address in Royds Avenue, Huddersfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 79-year-old male was found at a property in Huddersfield.

The body was discovered by police at an address in Royds Avenue, in the Paddock area, at about 06:30 BST.

West Yorkshire Police said a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force has not named the deceased. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites