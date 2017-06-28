Headingley stadium South Stand demolition date announced

Image copyright Leeds Rhinos Image caption Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said the stand had been the club's "heartbeat"

A date has been announced for the start of demolition at Headingley stadium to allow a major revamp of the rugby and cricket facilities.

Rugby league club Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the South Stand, first opened in 1931, is to be demolished at the end of August.

The sporting complex hosts cricket, rugby league and rugby union fixtures.

The final rugby league game with the stand in situ is to be on 18 August, the club said.

The new South Stand plans contains both seating and standing areas.

Construction work is to begin in September and the Rhinos will play any further home play-off games this season without the South Stand, the club said.

The Main Stand that backs on to the cricket ground is to be demolished at the end of September.

The work is part of a £35m deal with a private investor to redevelop the rugby and cricket stadiums that was confirmed in April.

Work on the South Stand was originally due to begin in January but was delayed.

Image copyright Leeds Rhinos Image caption The work is part of a £35m deal to redevelop the rugby and cricket stadiums

'Emotional occasion'

The rebuilding is expected to be completed by late spring 2019.

The Rhinos will play all home games at the stadium in 2018 and 2019 as construction work takes place and the club said the reduced capacity will provide enough space for all existing members.

Gary Hetherington, Leeds Rhinos chief executive, said the stand had been the "heartbeat of our club".

"It will be an emotional occasion when we play our final game in front of the existing South Stand," he added.