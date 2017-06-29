'Tallest' owl mural soars over Leeds
A mural taller than New York's Statue of Liberty has been finished on the side of a building in Leeds.
Athena Rising reaches more than 150ft (46m) from the ground on the revamped Platform building (formerly City House), near Leeds railway station.
The mural is 36 ft (11 m) wide and described as the UK's tallest piece of street art by organisers.
An owl, alongside the moon and a crown was designed and drawn by a pair of artists known as Nomad Clan.
It has taken the artists The duo - Cbloxx and AYLO (Joy Gilleard and Hayley Garner) about two weeks and hundreds of cans of spray paint to complete the work.
Cbloxx said: "It has been a challenge but one we have taken into our stride, finishing sooner than we had expected.
"We hope we have done you proud!"
The mural is part of A City Less Grey, a street art project at five sites on Leeds' buildings and streets by East Street Arts and Leeds BID.
The mural is taller than:
Christ the redeemer in Rio that is 125ft (38m) tall
The Statue of Liberty in New York that is 112ft (34m) tall (statue only)
But the mural is shorter than:
Blackpool Tower that is 518ft (158m) tall
Eiffel Tower in Paris that is 1,063ft (324m) tall
Emley Moor TV mast in West Yorkshire that is 1,083ft (330m) tall.