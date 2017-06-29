'Tallest' owl mural soars over Leeds

Image copyright Bokehgo Image caption The mural is described as the UK's tallest street art

A mural taller than New York's Statue of Liberty has been finished on the side of a building in Leeds.

Athena Rising reaches more than 150ft (46m) from the ground on the revamped Platform building (formerly City House), near Leeds railway station.

The mural is 36 ft (11 m) wide and described as the UK's tallest piece of street art by organisers.

An owl, alongside the moon and a crown was designed and drawn by a pair of artists known as Nomad Clan.

Live updates and more stories from Yorkshire

It has taken the artists The duo - Cbloxx and AYLO (Joy Gilleard and Hayley Garner) about two weeks and hundreds of cans of spray paint to complete the work.

Image copyright Bokehgo Image caption The mural used 600 cans of paint

Image copyright Bokehgo Image caption Nomad Clan worked harnessed in a cradle suspended on the side of the building.

Cbloxx said: "It has been a challenge but one we have taken into our stride, finishing sooner than we had expected.

"We hope we have done you proud!"

The mural is part of A City Less Grey, a street art project at five sites on Leeds' buildings and streets by East Street Arts and Leeds BID.

The mural is taller than:

Image copyright Rueters

Christ the redeemer in Rio that is 125ft (38m) tall

The Statue of Liberty in New York that is 112ft (34m) tall (statue only)

Image copyright AFP/Getty

But the mural is shorter than:

Blackpool Tower that is 518ft (158m) tall

Eiffel Tower in Paris that is 1,063ft (324m) tall

Emley Moor TV mast in West Yorkshire that is 1,083ft (330m) tall.