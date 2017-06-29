Stormzy and other celebrities tweet bullied school boy

Image copyright PA Image caption Stormzy was one of the celebrities to respond to the appeal

A host of celebrities, including British grime and hip hop artist Stormzy, have sent birthday greetings to a young boy who is being bullied.

Chris Hope-Smith, from Leeds, posted on Twitter asking if people could send positive messages to his son, Ollie.

He wrote: "The bully keeps saying to him that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often.

"I would love someone to tell him he does mean something and bullying is not ok, ever."

Ollie will celebrate his ninth birthday on the 5 July.

Responding to the appeal, Stormzy wrote: "Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life."

Others included TV presenter Jake Humphrey, who recorded a video where he told Ollie to "ignore the haters", adding "we've all been there".

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Sarah Cox posted a video message to Ollie

Broadcaster Sara Cox also posted a video message to Ollie.

As well as celebrities, the appeal also attracted a lot of interest from the general public, who all offered messages of support.

Responding to the posts, Mr Hope-Smith said: "I am completely overwhelmed by everyone's kind thoughts.

"You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him."