Man charged with murder over Huddersfield house death

Royds Avenue, Paddock, Huddersfield Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers discovered the body of John Utley at an address in Royds Avenue, Huddersfield

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 79-year-old man was found at a property in Huddersfield.

The body of John Utley was discovered at an address in Royds Avenue, in the Paddock area, at about 06:30 BST on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of serious head injuries.

Wayne Thornton, 55, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court later.

