Man charged with murder over Huddersfield house death
- 30 June 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 79-year-old man was found at a property in Huddersfield.
The body of John Utley was discovered at an address in Royds Avenue, in the Paddock area, at about 06:30 BST on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of serious head injuries.
Wayne Thornton, 55, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court later.
More stories from across Yorkshire