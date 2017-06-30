Man charged with murder over Huddersfield house death

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers discovered the body of John Utley at an address in Royds Avenue, Huddersfield

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 79-year-old man was found at a property in Huddersfield.

The body of John Utley was discovered at an address in Royds Avenue, in the Paddock area, at about 06:30 BST on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of serious head injuries.

Wayne Thornton, 55, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court later.

