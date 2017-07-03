Funeral for Manchester attack victim Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, from Leeds

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sorrell Leczkowski was one of 22 people killed in the suicide bombing on 22 May

The funeral has been held for a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was killed in the Manchester Arena attacks.

Sorrell Leczkowski, from Adel in Leeds, was one of 22 people killed in the bombing on 22 May. Her grandmother and mother were also injured in the attack.

A private family ceremony took place at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Otley Old Road, Leeds on Monday.

The funerals of other victims of the terrorist attack have been taking place since June.

Sorrell was a Year Nine pupil at Allerton High School.

Her grandfather, Michael Healey, described Sorrell as "our rock" who dreamed of becoming an architect.

In a statement the family said: "Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded.

"She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do.

"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could build her mum a house."

Sorrell, her mother and grandmother were not at the Ariana Grande concert but had gone to collect her sister who was not injured.

Attacker 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by the US singer just after 22:30 BST on 22 May.

Twenty-two arrests were made shortly after the attack - all those arrested were released without charge.

About £28,000 has been raised in two online fundraising campaigns set up for Sorrell's mother and grandmother.